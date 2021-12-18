JEDCO launches 2nd phase of GOScan platform to ease business

JEDCO CEO Abdel Fattah Al Kayed speaks during the launch of the second phase of GOScan digital platform on Saturday (Photo courtesy of JEDCO)

AMMAN — The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Saturday launched the second phase of GOScan, a digital platform to ease business for the local industrial sector.

GOScan is a non-profit initiative that aims to support local retailers, producers and manufactures, by enabling them to share as well as have access to accurate, trusted and updated data through the platform, according to a JEDCO statement.

It also helps share and exchange data about the availability of each product as well as details about the product itself and the manufacturing company, according to the statement.

“GOScan is a JEDCO initiative that aims to boost local services and industry sectors,” Abdel Fattah Al Kayed, JEDCO CEO, said during the launch ceremony.

The platform will provide a wide and secure database, which will enable Jordanian products to compete in international markets, that will result in rising Jordanian exports and boosting the economic growth, Kayed said in the JEDCO statement.

“Effective supply chain system creates better collaboration between all parties of the chain,” Zeyad Sa’eb, a supply chain manager at a leading company in Amman, told The Jordan Times.

Sa’eb noted that information flow is a “prominent” challenge for the industrial sector in Jordan.

He noted that it is too expensive for small retailers or even manufacturers to develop an integrated system, therefor having a shared platform can help raise efficiency and effectiveness for retailers and manufacturers.

“Online shopping created great need for a shared platform for all retailers, suppliers and manufacturers in the Kingdom,” Sadeen Rashdan, a business entrepreneur, told The Jordan Times.

According to Rashdan, online shoppers continue to “push” retailers to meet their expectations, whether in logistics, quality or delivery.

Having a shared platform enables online retailers to save time and also deliver the best quality with competitive pricing for customers, she said.

Rashdan added that for entrepreneurs it is essential to know all market offerings, as well as to be able to compare price and quality, especially that small entrepreneurs usually produce limited quantity.

Rashdan noted that a centralised platform improves decision-making process, reduces business complexity and most importantly, reduces operational costs.