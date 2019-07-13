JIC says it is on a mission to expand export base

AMMAN — The Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) is working towards expanding the base of Jordanian exports and exploring new markets in lieu of neighbouring ones that have shut down, JIC acting chairman Faridon Hartouqa said on Saturday.

Hartouqa’s remarks came during a meeting with a Jordanian business delegation that had recently visited the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, according to a statement from the JIC.

Tapping into untraditional markets, such as Kenya’s, is key for Jordanian exports, Hartouqa said, citing the African country’s market’s potential for growth and its ability to accommodate products from the industrial sector.

The JIC will provide “full support” to Jordanian industries through promotional exhibitions for exports, Hartouqa noted.

The delegation’s visit serves as a follow-up to two previous tours conducted over the past two years, which succeeded in increasing the volume of Jordanian exports to Kenya and enhancing trade exchange in various economic fields, President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir said.

He highlighted that 46 Jordanian national industry products have a competitive advantage in the Kenyan market, hailing from the cosmetics, chemicals, construction and furnishing sectors, among others.

Jordanian Ambassador to Nairobi Suleiman Arabiat stressed the importance of the Kenyan market for the Kingdom’s exports, pointing to the Royal vision that paved the way for Jordanian investors to access African markets through Kenya.

The delegation to Kenya comprised 10 participants from various industrial sectors.