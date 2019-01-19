Joint panel to facilitate Jordanian contractors' business in Syria

Amman — The Jordanian Construction Contractors Association (JCCA) on Saturday announced the formation of a joint Jordanian-Syrian panel to facilitate Jordanian participation in the reconstruction of Syria.

JCCA President Ahmad Al Yacoub said in a press statement that a recent JCCA delegation's visit to Syria was "fruitful", noting that the delegates met with their counterparts in the northern neighbour and discussed with Syrian Minister of Works Suhail Abdul Latif Jordan's potential role in the Syria reconstruction.

Yacoub quoted the minister as saying that his country is "open" to such contribution, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two syndicates. Syria "would not give up its position" in support of pan-Arab cooperation in a way that serves "national and pan-national interests", he said.

According to the statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the two sides agreed to reciprocally recognise construction contractors and discussed, for the purpose of facilitating Jordanian contractors' business in Syria, what legislative amendments should be carried out.

President of the Syrian Contractor's Association Mohammad Ramadan pointed out the possibility of holding Federation of Arab Contractors's meetings in Damascus, which would be "an indicator of the region's changed outlook on Syria".

In a meeting with the JCCA, President of Syria's Real Estate Development Committee Ahmad Homsi detailed facilities offered by the committee and outlined projects Jordanian contractors might be interested in. The delegates, according to Yacoub, will share such information with other syndicate members.