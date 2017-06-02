AMMAN — Jordan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday signed a partnership deal for 2018-2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The document was signed by Jordan Atomic Energy (JAE) Commission Chairman Khaled Toukan and IAEA's Deputy Director General Dazhu Yang on the sidelines of the International Conference on the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme: Sixty Years and Beyond – Contributing to Development, which was held in Vienna with the participation of 1200 specialists.

The partnership deal represents the framework of a national programme prepared in coordination with all concerned institutions.

According to the document, the support will be implemented through technical cooperation and enhancing sustainability and quality standards to reach economic and social development.

The mid-term planning covers the fields of nuclear energy, synchrotron, nuclear monitoring, radiation technology, culture, human health and water.

On the short-term, the document focuses on five fields for 2018-2019 including the nuclear power station, extracting uranium, radio-pharmacology, and water resources management.

As for participating in the two-day conference, Toukan briefed the attendees on the synchrotron project’s (SESAME) success story, in which the IAEA has supported Jordan since 2007.

The IAEA has made 268 training opportunities available as part of its capacity building programmes in the fields of installing, testing and operating nuclear equipment.

As he attended the conference, Toukan joined a discussion panel on nuclear power, in which he outlined Jordanian industries’ participation in the project of the nuclear plant, including the provision of raw materials and carrying out construction works.

Toukan highlighted the role of the recently operated SESAME (Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East), a “third-generation” synchrotron light source under construction in Allan (Jordan). The research facility is the Middle East’s first major international research centre.

The JAE chief, meanwhile, met with members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (Troika) and discussed developments of Jordan joining the group, handling a letter to inform all members of the group about Jordan becoming member and its commitment to the group’s principles and standards.