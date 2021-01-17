'Jordan becomes 40th country in coronavirus infections'

AMMAN — Jordan has ranked 40th worldwide in terms of the number of infections of COVID-19 out of 221 countries mentioned on the infection list prepared by the global statistical monitoring site, Worldometers.

Worldometers showed that the Kingdom has 12,175 active cases, including 157 in ICUs, while the total number of infections recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic has reached 313,557.

Jordan’s death tally of the virus reached 4,137 till Saturday, while a total of 297,245 cases have recovered from the virus nationwide.

The ratio of total cases in the Kingdom per one million population stands at 30,566, while the ratio of deaths stands at 403 fatalities for each one million, according to Worldometers.

The Kingdom has also conducted a total of 3,552,411 virus tests since the outbreak of the pandemic, with the ratio of tests to the total population of 10,258,213 standing at 346,299 per one million.

Globally, the website said that a total of 95,042,220 people have contracted the virus that claimed the lives of 2,032,761 people and that there are 25,140,644 active cases in the world after the recovery of 67,868,815 people.

According to the website, the US topped the list of COVID-19 infections with 24,306,043 and 405,261 total deaths.