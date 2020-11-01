Jordan ranks 61 globally in number of COVID infections

AMMAN — The Kingdom has moved from the 70th rank to the 61st in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections in a span of one week, according to the Worldometer website www.worldometer.info update.

The Kingdom recorded a total of 69,306 infections, around a third of which (20,376 infections) were recorded from Saturday, October 24 until Friday, October 30, when the Kingdom recorded the highest number of daily infections at 3,921.

The Kingdom has also seen a total of 772 deaths, of which 264 deaths were recorded in the same period between Saturday and Friday, with the highest daily death toll of 45 recoded on Monday, October 26, according to the Health Ministry’s daily statements.

Worldometer, run by an international team of developers, researchers and volunteers, is a provider of global COVID-19 statistics, according to its website.

Health Minister Nathir Obeidat on Friday tweeted: “We have lost many dear lives in this pandemic, and it only adds more pain, having lost a group of health cadres, whose jobs had been to defend patients’ health in these tiring times. May their souls rest in peace and their families be given serenity and patience in dealing with the loss”.

“To all our health cadres; doctors, nurses, pharmacists, vocational workers and the managerial staff, and all those who work at hospitals, thank you for being the first line of defence in combating the pandemic, your safety is the nation’s safety and our priority. We realise the challenges you face and appreciate your efforts, stay safe because your country needs you,” Obeidat wrote in another tweet on Friday.