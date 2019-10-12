Jordan calls for 'immediate' end to Turkish offensive in Syria

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday urged Turkey to "immediately" end its offensive in Syria, reiterating Jordan's rejection and condemnation of any aggression against Syria's sovereignty and threats to unity and security.

“A political approach is the only way to resolve the Syrian crisis and its repercussions,” Safadi said, noting that such a solution must have the consensus of all of Syria's people, maintain the country’s territorial unity and cohesion, and restore its security and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi's remarks came during an address at the Arab League’s extraordinary session for foreign ministers, called for by Egypt to discuss Turkey’s aggression against Syria.

The top diplomat also called on Arab states to stand by the Syrian people in their endeavour to write a new constitution which, he described as a major step towards formulating a political solution to the ongoing crisis.

“While working towards a political solution to the crisis, we must cooperate on providing a dignified living to our Syrian brothers and sisters, until circumstances allow for their voluntary homecoming,” Safadi said.

The minister said that host countries require the support from Arab states and the international community to continue their humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees.