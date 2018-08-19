Jordan condemns closure of Al Aqsa Mosque Friday

By JT - Aug 19,2018 - Last updated at Aug 19,2018

AMMAN — Jordan on Friday condemned Israel’s closure of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif gates, and forcing Muslim worshippers and Awqaf staff to leave the venue.

State Minister for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat said that such “condemned and rejected practices violate the sanctity of the holy site”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister warned that such acts would affect the feelings of worshippers and all Muslims around the world.

She added that these violations constitute a breach of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power in East Jerusalem according to international law.

Israel’s acts also violate all international norms, which affirm respect to all places of worship, Ghunaimat highlighted.

The minister held Israel responsible for such provocations and demanded an immediate halt to such practices.

The spokesperson pointed out that the Kingdom was making contacts and working for the reopening of Al Aqsa Mosque gates, adding that the officials were contacting their counterparts in the Palestinian Authority for consultation and coordination.

Israel reported that its forces killed an Arab Israeli who attacked the occupation troops with a knife near the mosque.