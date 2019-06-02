Jordan condemns Kirkuk attack, reaffirms solidarity with Iraq

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday condemned the terrorist bombings that occurred in Kirkuk Governorate in northern Iraq, which killed and injured several people.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's solidarity with the Iraqi government and its people in facing terrorism and “blind violence”, which target the safety and stability of Iraq, according to a ministry statement.

Qudah expressed his condolences to the victim's families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, highlighting the Kingdom's stance that refuses all forms of violence and terrorism that target everyone regardless of religion or race.