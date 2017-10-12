Jordan condemns renewed Israel Aqsa violations

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Thursday condemned the repeated Israeli violations at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

The most recent violations were committed by settlers and Jewish extremists who barged into the holy Muslim shrine on the occasion of Jewish holidays, renewing tension at the compound.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that such irresponsible and rejected behaviours by Israeli authorities constitute acts of provocation of Muslims' feelings.

He also reiterated that Israel, the occupying force, must respect international conventions.

The minister stressed that such behaviours harm relations between the two countries and undermine efforts to ease tension and preserve the historical and legal status of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, adding that they also undermine international efforts to resume Palestinian-Israeli peace talks.

Momani urged the Israeli government to put an end to such provocative acts and respect Jordan's role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem, which is internationally recognised and stipulated in the peace treaty between the two sides.