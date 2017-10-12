You are here
Jordan condemns renewed Israel Aqsa violations
By JT - Oct 12,2017 - Last updated at Oct 12,2017
AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Thursday condemned the repeated Israeli violations at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.
The most recent violations were committed by settlers and Jewish extremists who barged into the holy Muslim shrine on the occasion of Jewish holidays, renewing tension at the compound.
Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that such irresponsible and rejected behaviours by Israeli authorities constitute acts of provocation of Muslims' feelings.
He also reiterated that Israel, the occupying force, must respect international conventions.
The minister stressed that such behaviours harm relations between the two countries and undermine efforts to ease tension and preserve the historical and legal status of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, adding that they also undermine international efforts to resume Palestinian-Israeli peace talks.
Momani urged the Israeli government to put an end to such provocative acts and respect Jordan's role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem, which is internationally recognised and stipulated in the peace treaty between the two sides.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry has sent Israel, through its embassy in Amman, a memo protesting occupation authorities’ allowing extremists to
AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned a renewed storming of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by Israeli forces agents and Jewish extremists.
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed the need for de-esca
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Opinion
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Oct 12, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment