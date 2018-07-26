Jordan in constant fight to defend Jerusalem’s character — Bahous

AMMAN — Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sima Bahous said on Tuesday that Jordan “faces constant Israeli attempts to change the historical and legal situation existing in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif “, condemning Israel’s repeated attacks against the Palestinian people.

Bahous added during a Security Council meeting that Jordan would continue to defend Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites by way of its historic Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites in East Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people, particularly in Khan Al Ahmar and Abu Nuwar, as well as the recent attacks against innocent civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip, describing the blockade of the sea coast as an “inhuman siege” by Israel.

She stressed the importance of the UN General Assembly’s resolution adopted last June, which guarantees the international protection of Palestinian civilians, pointing to the importance of the UN Secretary General’s forthcoming report to include “practical recommendations to be implemented in this regard”.

Bahous also condemned Israel’s enactment of a new law that consolidates apartheid in Israel and the occupied territories, as “it blatantly contradicts the international law and norms”, calling on the international community to address this law and its consequences in order to ensure security and stability in the region and the world.