Jordan to ‘deal positively’ with German troop transfer decision
By JT - Jun 22,2017 - Last updated at Jun 22,2017
AMMAN — The government will deal positively with the German parliament’s approval of a decision to move troops stationed in Turkey’s Incirlik base to Jordan, a senior official said Wednesday.
Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani underlined in a statement the “deep ties between Jordan and Germany at all levels, which are witnessing steady growth that serves both friendly countries”.
He noted that Jordan and Germany are active members of the international anti-terror coalition and support all efforts to counter such a challenge, which threatens the entire world.
Around two weeks ago, the German government decided to withdraw the troops from Turkey’s Incirlik base following a renewed spat with Ankara.
Over 250 military personnel stationed in Incirlik, in southeastern Turkey, along with their jets and equipment will be redeployed to Jordan’s Al Asraq base, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has been quoted as saying.
The German parliament voted in favour of the decision, which was triggered by Turkey’s refusal to let German lawmakers visit the German air force garrison.
