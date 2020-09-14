Jordan denounces Houthis’ targeting of civilians in Saudi Arabia

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday denounced Houthis' continued attempts to target civilians in Saudi Arabia, stressing full support for the kingdom’s efforts towards defending its security and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry's spokesperson Daifallah Fayez also condemned the Houthi militia’s continued launching of missiles and drone targeting the Yemeni city of Marib, which houses displaced civilians who sought refuge from the areas under the control of the militant group.

The spokesperson also emphasised the necessity of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire, pointing out that the Houthis must comply with all UN efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to end the crisis, restore Yemen's security and stability and meet the Yemeni people aspirations.