Jordan, Egypt set to boost cooperation

AMMAN — Jordan and Egypt on Sunday discussed ways to activate agreements on bilateral security cooperation and enhance joint coordination in fighting terrorism and the crackdown on terrorists.

At a meeting in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, Interior Minister Salameh Hammad said that his visit to Cairo is aimed at benefiting from Egyptian expertise in security and anti-terrorism fields, and at enhancing communication and information exchange on activities of terrorist groups.

Hammad voiced Amman’s desire to activate agreements at the anti-narcotics and civil protection levels, in addition to exchanging visits by both countries’ officials to review stances and share security expertise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also underlined Jordan’s intention to enlist police personnel in security training courses organised by the Egyptian Police Academy.

The two ministers reviewed the latest regional security developments and conflicts as a root cause of terrorism that play in the hands of extremist ideologies.

They also highlighted the importance of developing new mechanisms in fighting terrorism, which depend basically on taking unpredictable security measures that aim to dismantle terror cells and foil their plots before they materialise.