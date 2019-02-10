Jordan, Kuwait to explore new trade, economic horizons

AMMAN — The preparatory meeting prefacing the fourth convention of the joint Jordanian-Kuwaiti higher committee started in Amman on Sunday.

The committee’s meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two-day preparatory meeting discusses ways of enhancing Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations at all levels, including trade exchange, joint investments and expanding private sector cooperation, Petra reported.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali said the total trade volume between Jordan and Kuwait increased to $400 million in 2017, an increase of 4.3 per cent from $342 million in 2016.

Trade volume between the two countries, during the first 11 months of 2018, totalled at $273 million, he said, adding that the Jordanian exports to Kuwait hit $228 million against $41 million in imported goods.

In addition to increasing Kuwaiti investments in Jordan, Shamali affirmed that Jordan will provide necessary facilities for the Kuwaiti businessmen and investors.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Assistant for Arab World Affairs Ambassador Fahad Al Awadi highlighted the “distinctive” Jordanian-Kuwaiti ties at all levels.

He added that the meetings of the joint higher committee show the readiness of the two countries to enhance trade and economic relations.

The discussions called on senior Jordanian and Kuwaiti officials to exchange visits and review investment prospects in the industrial estates and capitalise on Jordanian expertise and opportunities afforded by the EU simplified rules of origin.

The bilateral discussions also highlighted ways of attracting Kuwaiti investments to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.

The discussions addressed boosting Kuwaiti investments mainly in Aqaba’s tourism, industry, agriculture, education and renewable energy fields, in addition to building partnerships between the two countries’ medical sectors.

A Lower House delegation, comprising members of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti Brotherhood Committee began a three-day visit to Kuwait on Sunday to discuss with their Kuwaiti counterparts and officials means to enhance bilateral cooperation, Petra reported.

The delegation on Sunday met with the Governor of Farwaniya Sheikh Faisal Al Hmoud Al Malik Al Sabah, who said that Jordan and Kuwait share the same vision and stance towards regional issues, calling for unified efforts to serve the common interests of the Arab world and the region, according to Petra.