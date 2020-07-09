Jordan reports no new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

A total of 7,876 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Jordan on Thursday, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Health Facebook page)

AMMAN — For the second day in a row, Jordan reported no new coronavirus cases, the government announced on Thursday.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health, the Kingdom’s caseload remains at 1,169.

On Thursday, five recovered patients left hospitals, two of whom were discharged from Prince Hamzah Hospital and three from Queen Alia Hospital, while 7,876 virus tests were conducted, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 448,701, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Health renewed its call on citizens to abide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, as well as using the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

The statement, which classified the Kingdom’s epidemiological status as “moderate-risk level”, also highlighted the “Sahtak” (your health) application for smartphones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom's epidemiological status.