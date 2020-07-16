Three coronavirus cases, no local infections, recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — Three COVID-19 cases, among them no local infections, were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,201, according to the Health Ministry.

The new cases included two Jordanians who returned to the Kingdom from abroad — one from Qatar and one from Turkey — and have been in quarantine at designated hotels, a ministry statement said.

The third case was a Jordanian truck driver who tested positive at the Omari border crossing.

Also on Wednesday, three recovered patients left Prince Hamzah Hospital, the ministry said.

A total of 5,663 virus tests were conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 483,111, statement said.

The Ministry of Health renewed its call on citizens to abide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, as well as using the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

The statement, which classified the Kingdom’s epidemiological status as “moderate-risk level”, also highlighted the “Sahtak” (your health) application for smartphones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological status.