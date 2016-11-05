You are here
Jordan says airbase shooting incident ‘unfortunate’, under probe
By Mohammad Ghazal - Nov 05,2016 - Last updated at Nov 05,2016
AMMAN — A senior official on Saturday described the killing of three US instructors in a shootout at an airbase a day earlier as “unfortunate”.
In remarks to The Jordan Times, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani extended Jordan’s condolences to the families of the persons who lost their lives.
Meanwhile, Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, stressed that Jordan values its relationship with the US, reiterating that an investigation into the incident is under way.
The instructors were killed in a shooting at the gate of the King Faisal Airbase in Jafer, Maan, on Friday while they were in a car that was about to enter the premises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Later in the day, Petra quoted a source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) as saying that one of the three dead instructors was first reported as injured, but later succumbed to his injuries.
A Jordanian non-commissioned officer was injured, said the source, who warned against circulating the names of any of those involved in the incident, whether they are Jordanians or foreigners, threatening legal action against violators.
The service members were in a vehicle approaching the gate of the King Faisal Airbase in Jafer, when an exchange of fire took place, the JAF source added.
In a statement released Friday, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Amman said more information will be reported “when available and appropriate”.
“We have received reports about a security incident involving US personnel. We are in contact with the appropriate Jordanian authorities, who have offered their full support,” the spokesperson added.
