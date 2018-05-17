Jordan slams Guatemala for embassy move

By JT - May 17,2018 - Last updated at May 17,2018

AMMAN — The government on Wednesday condemned Guatemala’s decision to move its embassy in Israel to the occupied city of Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the decision constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions, especially the recent UN General Assembly’s vote that rejected US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Momani described Guatemala’s move as “irresponsible”, warning that it would fuel violence in the region and encourage Israel to continue breaching international law.

He stressed that Jordan, in its capacity as the guardian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, condemns in the strongest terms such a step.

The minister, who is also the government’s spokesperson, pointed out that the peace-loving countries of the world should support the two-state solution endorsed by the international community, which leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state within the pre-June 4, 1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that Jordan will remain the strongest ally for the Palestinian people, who “sacrifice their lives in defence of their right to establish an independent state on their national soil”.