Jordan summons Israeli envoy, demands release of Jordanian detainees

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Jordan and called for the immediate release of two Jordanian citizens who were detained by Israeli authorities after crossing the King Hussein Bridge, Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Tuesday.

Quoted in a Foreign Ministry statement, Qudah said that the ministry demanded it be informed with the charges facing Abdulrahman Meri and Hiba Abdulbaqi and updated throughout the course of the investigation.

He added that the ambassador was urged to guarantee the protection of the Jordanians' legal rights.

The ministry continues to work to secure the release of Meri and Abdulbaqi's, the statement said, noting that the Jordanian consul in Tel Aviv visited Meri to follow up on the case and check up on the conditions of his detention.

Meanwhile, Abdulbaqi’s sister, who was accompanying her and had been banned from leaving the West Bank, managed to return to the Kingdom through the King Hussein Bridge, according to the statement.