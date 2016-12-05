Jordan urges protection for civilians in Iraq

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday renewed support for Iraq’s anti-terror drive, calling, meanwhile, for protecting civilians.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh said that Jordan supports the Iraqi government in its campaign to free Mosul and root out terrorist groups, and urged the forces to ensure the safety of civilians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He made his remarks during a meeting with Jan Kubiš, special representative of the UN secretary-general for Iraq.

During the meeting, Judeh highlighted the importance of the UN mission’s role in Iraq and expressed Jordan's readiness to cooperate with the diplomats and enable them to perform their tasks.

For his part, Kubiš voiced the UN's appreciation of Jordan's pivotal role in the region and the international organisation’s keenness on continuing coordination with the Kingdom in order to find political solutions to Middle East crises.

The International Organisation for Migration says 81,000 people have been registered as displaced since the start of the 50-day-old campaign to liberate Mosul from Daesh control, according to Reuters.