Jordanian export forum to be launched next week in The Hague

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) is scheduled to organise a “Diplomats for Exporters” forum in The Hague next week, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

The forum will be launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Jordan Investment Commission.

According to a JCI statement, 13 Jordanian diplomats from the Kingdom’s embassies throughout the EU will participate in the three-day forum, which will be launched on January 24.

The forum aims at introducing Jordanian commercial attaches in the EU to the JCI’s efforts to enhance national exports to the EU, Petra said.

It will also discuss the role of diplomats in promoting Jordanian exports to EU countries through cooperation between the JCI and Jordanian embassies.

Chairman of the JCI Fathi Jaghbir pointed out that the forum represents an important step to building channels between Jordanian exporters and embassies, so they can benefit from the simplified rules of origin agreement with the EU.

Jaghbir added that Jordanian embassies are expected to play a significant role in promoting Jordanian exports by creating opportunities for industrialists in the EU market.

Director General of the JCI Maher Mahrouq said that the forum is supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Mahrouq added that the GIZ and the JCI also began implementing a project, which is funded by the government of The Netherlands, in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation, to support Jordanian industrial exports to the EU.