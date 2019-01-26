JCI holds Netherlands forum to boost exports to EU

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has recently organised a “Diplomats for Exporters” forum in The Hague, The Netherlands.

The three-day forum was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Jordan Investment Commission.

According to a JCI statement, the forum, in which 14 Jordanian diplomats took part, aimed at introducing Jordanian commercial attachés in the EU to the JCI’s efforts to enhance national exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It also discussed the role of diplomats in promoting Jordanian exports to EU countries through cooperation between the JCI and Jordanian embassies.

Chairman of the JCI, Fathi Jaghbir, said that the forum represented an important step in building channels between Jordanian exporters and embassies so they can benefit from the simplified rules of origin agreement with the EU.

Jaghbir called on Jordanian embassies to play a significant role in promoting Jordanian exports by creating opportunities for industrialists in the EU market.

Director General of the JCI Maher Mahrouq said that the forum’s discussions covered the role of diplomats in promoting Jordanian exports to the EU through reviewing best practices and global experience.

The forum’s programme presented information on specific markets and different ways to access them, along with suggestions for cooperation mechanisms between the chamber and the embassies, he said.

Through the forum, supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries, the chamber is looking forward to close cooperation with embassies, according to Petra.

Mahrouq added that the GIZ and JCI began implementing the project, which is funded by the government of The Netherlands in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation, to support Jordanian industrial exports to the EU.