JRP funding reached $781m in 2020 — Planning Ministry
By JT - Jan 04,2021 - Last updated at Jan 04,2021
AMMAN — The Jordan Response Plan (JRP), the national response to the Syrian refugee crisis, received a total funding of $781 million in 2020, constituting 34.7 per cent of the funding required, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said on Monday.
The required funding stands at $2.249 billion while the deficit, in 2020, stands at $1.468 billion, according to the funding status report of the JRP 2020.
A total of $233 million of the amount secured went to support refugees, $195 million for host communities and $353 million were channelled to support the Treasury while no funding was made available to institutional capacity-building projects, the report’s data showed.
Grants were distributed among the components of the plan, with the electronic system receiving $273 million, the additional funding item $118 million, bilateral agreements $36 million, the Treasury $353 million, while international organisations haven’t received funding so far.
The United States was the top donor to the JRP in 2020, according to the figures, with donations amounting to $382 million, followed by Germany which contributed $110 million.
Funding for the 2019 plan reached $1.211 billion, about 50 per cent of the $2.4 billion planned.
The budget requirements for the JRP 2020-2022 reach a total of around $6.6 billion, with an annual average of $2.2 billion, according to the ministry’s latest published booklet on the JRP.
The previous plan included 12 sectors, while the new JRP 2020-2022 plan includes seven sectors, as some sectors were combined to better align with the sustainable development goals. These sectors are: Public services, economic empowerment, education, health, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene services), social protection, along with justice and shelter.
