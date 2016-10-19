Judeh to take part in meeting on post-Daesh Mosul

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh on Thursday is scheduled to participate in a ministerial meeting in Paris to prepare for the "political future" of Mosul.

The meeting, to be held with the participation of 20 countries, follows the offensive launched by the Iraqi forces supported by the international coalition to retake Mosul from Daesh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

Jordan on Monday expressed hope that the battle for Iraq’s Mosul will be a model of determination and unity in confronting terrorism and eradicating Daesh.

Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that liberating Mosul would be a crucial step in efforts to eliminate Daesh in Iraq and other places.

Momani, who is also minister of state for media affairs, expressed hope that the mission would be accomplished for the city’s people who suffered under the terror group’s rule.