Jordan wishes Iraq success in Mosul battle

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday expressed hope that the battle for Iraq’s Mosul will be a model of determination and unity in confronting terrorism and eradicating Daesh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that liberating Mosul would be a crucial step in efforts to eliminate Daesh in Iraq and other places.

Momani, who is also minister of state for media affairs, expressed hope that the mission would be accomplished for the city's people who suffered under the terror group's rule.