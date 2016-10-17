You are here

Home » Local » Jordan wishes Iraq success in Mosul battle

Jordan wishes Iraq success in Mosul battle

By JT - Oct 17,2016 - Last updated at Oct 17,2016

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday expressed hope that the battle for Iraq’s Mosul will be a model of determination and unity in confronting terrorism and eradicating Daesh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.  

Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that liberating Mosul would be a crucial step in efforts to eliminate Daesh in Iraq and other places. 

 

Momani, who is also minister of state for media affairs, expressed hope that the mission would be accomplished for the city's people who suffered under the terror group's rule.

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 14 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

 

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.