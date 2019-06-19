King to address Singapore Int’l Conference on Cohesive Societies

AMMAN—His Majesty King Abdullah departed on Tuesday on a visit to Singapore to participate in the International Conference on Cohesive Societies, where His Majesty will deliver the keynote address.

King Abdullah's participation in the conference comes at the invitation of the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, in recognition of His Majesty’s efforts to promote dialogue, interfaith harmony, and understanding across different cultures around the world.

The conference represents a platform for dialogue on ways to address the challenges widening divides within societies around the world and is slated to be attended by a large number of political, religious and intellectual leaders, and representatives of civil society organisations.

During the visit, the King is due to hold meetings with the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well as meeting business leaders to discuss means of boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.