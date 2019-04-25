King to participate in Singapore Int’l Conference on Cohesive Societies

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to participate in the International Conference on Cohesive Societies to be hosted by Singapore on June 19-21, during which His Majesty will deliver the keynote address at the opening session.

King Abdullah's participation in the conference comes at the invitation of President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, in recognition of His Majesty’s efforts to promote dialogue, interfaith harmony and understanding across different cultures around the world, a Royal Court statement said.

The conference represents a platform for dialogue on ways to address the challenges widening divides within societies around the world and is slated to be attended by a large number of political, religious and intellectual leaders and representatives of civil society organisations, according to the statement.

Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean had delivered in October of last year an invitation to His Majesty from President Yacob to attend the international conference.