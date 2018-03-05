You are here

King, army chief discuss defence cooperation with top UK officer

Mar 05,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received British Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier to review the relations between the two countries, especially in the defence field, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, King Abdullah and Hillier discussed the latest developments in the region and the regional and international efforts in the war on terrorism, within a holistic strategy.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, British Ambassador to Jordan Edward Oakden and accompanying delegation attended the meeting. 

Also on Sunday, Freihat received Hillier and his accompanying delegation at the army headquarters, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. 

They discussed the latest regional and international developments, and ways of cooperation to serve the interests of armed forces of both countries.

