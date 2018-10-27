King calls for transparent report into Dead Sea accident

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah said on Friday that “yesterday’s tragedy touched us all as Jordanians. May God rest the victims’ souls in peace and give us fortitude”.

Chairing a National Policies Council (NPC) meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace to follow up on the flash floods in the Dead Sea area, which claimed the lives of school students and other citizens, King Abdullah expressed deepest condolences to the victims’ families and to all Jordanians.

“I and all Jordanians are also bereaved by this tragedy,” His Majesty said, adding that the tragedy touched the hearts of people in the region and around the world, who expressed their solidarity with Jordan.

The King called for drafting a report that determines exactly what took place, stressing the need for transparency to identify who should be held accountable.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein, adviser to His Majesty and NPC chairman, and Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, His Majesty directed officials to ensure the provision of the best possible healthcare for the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

The King thanked civil defence, public security and armed forces personnel, as well as medical staff who exerted all efforts to evacuate and treat the injured.

His Majesty also expressed thanks to the civilians who assisted in rescue efforts and voiced pride in their actions, noting that during difficult times, Jordanians always rise to the occasion and make everyone proud.

On Saturday, the committee formed by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, following Royal Directives, to investigate the incident held its first meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Rajai Muasher, who heads the ad hoc committee, said that the panel would gather information and present its report that will be prepared “faithfully and responsibly”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Muasher said that it is the duty of concerned agencies to determine any shortcomings and the responsible sides for the incident.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry decided to cancel all school trips until further notice and urged education directorates across the Kingdom to cancel previously issued approvals for school trips, according to Petra.