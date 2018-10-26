King chairs National Policies Council meeting to follow up on Dead Sea accident

AMMAN- His Majesty King Abdullah said Friday that “yesterday’s tragedy touched us all as Jordanians. May God rest the victims’ souls in peace and give us fortitude.”

Chairing a National Policies Council (NPC) meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace to follow up on the flash floods in the Dead Sea area, which claimed the lives of school students and other citizens, King Abdullah expressed deepest condolences to the victims’ families and to all Jordanians.

“I and all Jordanians are also bereaved by this tragedy,” His Majesty said, adding that the tragedy touched the hearts of people in the region and around the world, who expressed their solidarity with Jordan.

The King called for delivering a report that determines exactly what took place, stressing the need for transparency to identify who should be held accountable.

At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, adviser to His Majesty and NPC chairman, and Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, His Majesty directed officials to ensure the provision of the best possible healthcare for the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

The King thanked civil defence, public security, and armed forces personnel, as well as medical staff who exerted all efforts to evacuate and treat the injured.

His Majesty also expressed thanks to the civilians who assisted in rescue efforts and voiced pride in their actions, noting that during difficult times, Jordanians always rise to the occasion and make everyone proud.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Rajai Muasher, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas, Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Sharif Fawwaz Zaben Abdullah, and Adviser to His Majesty for Economic Affairs Mohamad Al Ississ attended the meeting.

Interior Minister Samir Mubaideen, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister of Transport Walid Masri, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah, Public Works Minister Falah Al Omoush, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Mubarak Abu Yameen, Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat, Health Minister Ghazi Zaben, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Fadel Hmoud and General Directorate of the Gendarmerie Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh were also in attendance.