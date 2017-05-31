By JT - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday sent a cable to Iraqi President Fuad Massoum, in which he stressed Jordan's support for Iraq in combating terrorism and maintaining its security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

In the cable, His Majesty condemned Monday's terrorist attacks in Iraq, which killed and injured several people and expressed his condolences and wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

Three suicide bombings in Baghdad and a city to the west have killed at least 42 people, targeting Iraqis breaking their fast and elderly people collecting their pensions, officials said Tuesday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported Wednesday.

The strikes came as forces fought to retake the last areas held by Daesh in their former stronghold of Mosul, AFP reported, adding that the first Daesh-claimed car bombing struck a Baghdad ice cream shop during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when Iraqis often stay out late shopping or socialising after breaking their daily fast.

A second attack claimed by the group targeted the country's main pension office, while a third bombing was carried out at an army checkpoint in Hit, some 200km west of Baghdad, according to AFP.

The bombing at the Hit checkpoint killed 15 people, including four soldiers and a journalist, while 23 others were injured, Anas Al Ani, spokesman for the department of health in Anbar province told AFP.

Also on Wednesday, His Majesty sent a cable to President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, in which he condemned the terrorist attack in the capital Kabul, which killed dozens of victims and injured hundreds, according to a Royal Court statement.

In the cable, the King expressed his condolences and wished the injured a speedy recovery.