You are here

Home » Local » King, Crown Prince receive cables on occasion of Hijri New Year

King, Crown Prince receive cables on occasion of Hijri New Year

By JT - Aug 20,2020 - Last updated at Aug 20,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables of well wishes from several leaders and senior officials of friendly countries on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

King Abdullah also received cables from senior officials and officers in Jordan and representatives of civil society organizations, according to a Royal Court statement. HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables on the occasion.

In the cables, the officials said the Hijra — marking the immigration of Prophet Mohammad, into Medina Munawara from Mecca — was aimed at safeguarding the message of Islam, which calls for harmony and peace, and it paved the way for launching Islamic civilisation, the statement said.

They also praised His Majesty’s efforts to honour the values of Islam by promoting solidarity and cooperation, and highlighting the true image of Islam as a religion rooted in moderation and tolerance.

 

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
8 + 10 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.