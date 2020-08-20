King, Crown Prince receive cables on occasion of Hijri New Year

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables of well wishes from several leaders and senior officials of friendly countries on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

King Abdullah also received cables from senior officials and officers in Jordan and representatives of civil society organizations, according to a Royal Court statement. HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables on the occasion.

In the cables, the officials said the Hijra — marking the immigration of Prophet Mohammad, into Medina Munawara from Mecca — was aimed at safeguarding the message of Islam, which calls for harmony and peace, and it paved the way for launching Islamic civilisation, the statement said.

They also praised His Majesty’s efforts to honour the values of Islam by promoting solidarity and cooperation, and highlighting the true image of Islam as a religion rooted in moderation and tolerance.