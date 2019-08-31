King greets nation on Hijri New Year

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday expressed good wishes for Jordanians and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, paying tribute to the legacy of Prophet Mohammad’s migration.

In a post on Twitter celebrating the occasion, His Majesty King Abduallah wrote: "Honesty, patience, sincerity, determination, sacrifice and dignity are values we inspire by the memory of the migration of Prophet Mohammed from Mecca to Medina. Through these great values, we all stand up for the sake of our home country of tolerance, modesty, dedicated work. Happy Hijri New Year to all mankind."

His Majesty has received cables of well wishes from several leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of the New Hijri Year, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah also received cables from senior officials and officers in Jordan and representatives of civil society organisations.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables on the occasion.

In the cables, officials said that Hijra, which marks the immigration of Prophet Mohammad to Medina Munawara from Mecca, was the start of a new phase in the history of the Islamic civilisation, based on the noble values of determination and righteousness.

They also praised His Majesty’s efforts to honour the values of Islam by instilling solidarity and cooperation among Jordanians, and highlighting the true image of Islam at various international forums as a religion rooted in moderation and tolerance.

On Saturday, Jordan, along with other Arab and Muslim countries, celebrated the Hijri New Year (1438).

The Islamic lunar year begins on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the calendar and one of four sacred months in Islam.