King, Crown Prince salute retirees on Veterans Day

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday congratulated retired servicemen on the occasion of the Veterans Day.

"On the day of the retired military and veterans, I salute their persistent giving and their unceasing efforts as they were in service. God protect you, you are the greatest of Jordan and its people in every location and every time #ABH," His Majesty tweeted.

Also marking the occasion, HRH Crown Prince Hussein saluted veterans and army retirees in a post on his official Twitter account

"On Veterans Day, we salute our retired servicemen for a lifetime of sacrifice in the service of #OurJordan."

February 15 was designated a national day in recognition of the achievements of veteran warriors and ex-servicemen under Royal directives to the government in March 2012.