You are here

Home » Local » King, Queen, Crown Prince offer best wishes on New Year

King, Queen, Crown Prince offer best wishes on New Year

By JT - Dec 31,2016 - Last updated at Dec 31,2016

AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah, Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Saturday congratulated Jordanians on the occasion of the New Year via social media platforms.

King Abdullah wrote on Facebook: "Proud of all Jordanians and our determined youth, who continuously demonstrate to the world that through their strength, harmony and unity they are steadfastly moving towards a brighter future."

"I wish our dear Jordan a year full of happiness and prosperity — Abdullah Bin Al Hussein #ABH," His Majesty added.

Queen Rania congratulated Jordanians on Twitter with: "May the New Year usher in peace for all, Happy New Year #HappyNewYear #Jordan #LoveJO."

For his part, Prince Hussein wrote on Instagram: "Wishing #OurJordan a blessed and happy New Year that will see our beloved country become even stronger and more resilient with the determination of the Jordanian people."

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 6 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.