King, Queen, Crown Prince offer best wishes on New Year
By JT - Dec 31,2016 - Last updated at Dec 31,2016
AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah, Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Saturday congratulated Jordanians on the occasion of the New Year via social media platforms.
King Abdullah wrote on Facebook: "Proud of all Jordanians and our determined youth, who continuously demonstrate to the world that through their strength, harmony and unity they are steadfastly moving towards a brighter future."
"I wish our dear Jordan a year full of happiness and prosperity — Abdullah Bin Al Hussein #ABH," His Majesty added.
Queen Rania congratulated Jordanians on Twitter with: "May the New Year usher in peace for all, Happy New Year #HappyNewYear #Jordan #LoveJO."
For his part, Prince Hussein wrote on Instagram: "Wishing #OurJordan a blessed and happy New Year that will see our beloved country become even stronger and more resilient with the determination of the Jordanian people."
