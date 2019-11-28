King expresses condolences to Albanian president over earthquake

By JT - Nov 28,2019 - Last updated at Nov 28,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to President of Albania Ilir Meta, expressing condolences over the victims of the recent earthquake that hit Albania, claiming many innocent lives and injuring hundreds of people, according to a Royal Court statement.

In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his deepest sympathies, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.