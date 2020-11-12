You are here

King expresses condolences to Bahrain monarch over Prince Khalifa’s passing

By JT - Nov 12,2020 - Last updated at Nov 12,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, expressing condolences over the passing of Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

In the cable, King Abdullah expressed sympathies, on behalf of the people and government of Jordan, to King Hamad, and the royal family and people of Bahrain, according to a Royal Court statement.

