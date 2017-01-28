King, Fallon discuss regional challenges

By JT - Jan 28,2017 - Last updated at Jan 28,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah met on Friday with UK Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon in London and discussed challenges facing the region.

The King and Fallon also went over regional and international efforts to fight terrorism, according to a Royal Court statement.

On Thursday, His Majesty met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson.

Talks were focused on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

On Wednesday, the King held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on bilateral relations and efforts to bring peace to Syria.

King Abdullah is scheduled to start a working visit to the US on Monday, according to the Royal Court.

During the visit, the King is expected to hold talks with key US administration officials and members of Congress.