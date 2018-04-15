You are here
King, May discuss Syria over phone
By JT - Apr 15,2018 - Last updated at Apr 15,2018
AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from UK Prime Minister Theresa May, a Royal Court statement said.
His Majesty and the British premier discussed developments in Syria, with the King stressing that a political solution is the only way out of the crisis there.
He said such a solution should preserve Syria's territorial integrity and safety of its people, according to the statement.
