King to meet US lawmakers during work visit

King to meet US lawmakers during work visit

By JT - Mar 07,2019 - Last updated at Mar 07,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah begins a working visit to Washington, DC, on Sunday to meet with the heads and members of US Congress committees.

King Abdullah is also scheduled to hold meetings with a number of US administration officials, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty’s visit, following the midterm elections in the US Congress that took place last November, is in line with efforts to bolster the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and is aimed at discussing the latest regional developments, especially those connected to the Palestinian cause, according to the statement.

