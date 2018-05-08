King, PM meet defence figures on SOFEX sidelines

By JT - May 08,2018 - Last updated at May 08,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on Tuesday, met with Indonesian Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The King also met with Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos.

During the two separate meetings, which came on the sidelines of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition (SOFEX) 2018, the King discussed bilateral ties, means of boosting military and defence cooperation and the international efforts to fight terrorism.

His Majesty also held meetings, part of them were attended by Crown Prince Hussein and HRH Prince Feisal, with a number of security and military leaders from Germany, the US and Indonesia, in addition to a number of CEOs of leading companies that are specialised in military and defence industry.

The King discussed with the guests opportunities available at SOFEX to build economic and military partnerships, and share expertise of participating countries.

For their part, the officials and commanders commended the advanced level of competence exhibited by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army in various military fields, stressing the importance of SOFEX.

More than 350 companies from 35 countries are participating in the three-day exhibition.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki, who is also the defence minister, met with his counterparts of Greece, Indonesia, along with the UAE’s Mohammed Ahmad Al Bowardi and Nigeria’s Mansur Mohammed.

During the meetings, Mulki stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism within a holistic approach that addresses the military, security and ideological aspects of the threat.