King receives Arab League secretary general

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed with visiting Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit regional and pan-Arab issues.

During the meeting, His Majesty and Aboul Gheit went over the regional developments and efforts to deal with them, a Royal Court statement said.

Jordan, as the most recent host of the Arab summit, presides over the current session of the league.

The King stressed Jordan's keenness on supporting all endeavours that would enhance pan-Arab cooperation and serve Arab causes, especially under the current "difficult times".

His Majesty and the Arab League chief also discussed efforts aimed at reactivating the Mideast peace process through resuming serious and active negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis on the basis of the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative and the international legitimacy resolutions.

King Abdullah highlighted the pivotal role of the league in serving pan-Arab interests, stressing the importance of coordinating the efforts of realising a comprehensive and sustainable peace in the region.

The meeting also addressed the regional and international efforts in the war against terrorism through a holistic approach.

Aboul Gheit briefed His Majesty on the outcomes of the recent emergency meeting of the Arab foreign ministers that was held at the Arab League in Cairo.

He expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s role, under the leadership of the King, in enhancing the joint Arab action and achieving peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also met Aboul Gheit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, and discussed with him regional developments and the efforts to ensure stability and protect the pan-national security. They also looked into progress in efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, the war on terrorism and ways to enhance the mechanisms of joint Arab action and efforts to develop the Arab League.