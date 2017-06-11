You are here

Home » Local » King receives call from Kuwait emir

King receives call from Kuwait emir

By JT - Jun 11,2017 - Last updated at Jun 11,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. 

The two leaders discussed the latest regional developments and means to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Kuwait, according to a Royal Court statement.

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 5 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.