King receives call from Kuwait emir
By JT - Jun 11,2017 - Last updated at Jun 11,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
The two leaders discussed the latest regional developments and means to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Kuwait, according to a Royal Court statement.
