King receives Russian FM, Iraq’s former president of Kurdistan region

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on Sunday received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who conveyed the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his appreciation for Jordan's positions, under His Majesty's leadership, in support of regional peace and stability.

The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, covered areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the latest regional developments, a Royal Court statement said.

King Abdullah asked Foreign Minister Lavrov to convey his greetings to President Putin, stressing his keenness to maintain coordination and consultation between the two countries to enhance regional security and stability.

The meeting also covered the peace process, with His Majesty stressing the importance of stepping up international efforts to achieve just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis, based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

With regards to the Syrian crisis, the King affirmed the importance of reaching a political solution that preserves the territorial integrity of Syria and the unity of its people, while ensuring the safe return of refugees, and stressed that the Golan is occupied Syrian territory, according to international law and UN resolutions.

Regional crises and efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach were discussed as well.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas, the delegation accompanying the Russian foreign minister and Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov attended the meeting.

Also on Sunday, King Abdullah met with the former president of the Kurdistan region in Iraq and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, who is participating in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa at the Dead Sea.

During the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, the King affirmed that Jordan supports Iraq’s unity and stability, in line with the aspirations of its people for a prosperous future, the Royal Court said.