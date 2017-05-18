King, WEF chief discuss partnership

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday discussed cooperation and partnership between Jordan and the World Economic Forum (WEF) with its Chairman Prof. Klaus Schwab, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the King highlighted the importance of the topics to be discussed at WEF's sessions, which Jordan is hosting for the ninth time at the Dead Sea and which will focus on enabling the youth to innovate and lead in the region as well as the means to create jobs for the new generation.

The meeting, attended by King's Office Director Jafar Hassan and Schwab’s spouse, Hilde, focused on the preparations Jordan made to host the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa, which will see the participation of more than 1,100 figures from 50 countries; leaders and representatives of governments, business sector, civil society, international organisations, youth and media institutions.

The meeting also focused on the importance of holding the forum in Jordan, especially in light of the challenges and crises facing the region.

One of the significant activities in the WEF is launching an initiative to shed the light on start-ups in the region, including 21 Jordanian companies, in cooperation with the International Finance Cooperation.