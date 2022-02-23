Kuwait ambassador praises ties with Jordan

AMMAN — Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Dihani on Tuesday said that Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations, which date back to 1961, are "distinguished, deep-rooted and a model for brotherly relations”.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on the occasion of Kuwait national day, Dihani added that these relations have "a long history of understanding, consultation and coordination".

The Joint Higher Committee held four meetings, while the two countries held technical sessions to follow-up on various cooperation projects.

He said that Kuwaiti investments in Jordan have reached $18 billion, covering the energy, real estate and infrastructure sectors. He also pointed out the Jordan Investment Commission’s (JIC) activity due to the Kingdom's attractive investment climate and the role of the Kuwaiti private sector.

He noted there has been 73 joint agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the countries. These agreements aim to create a “clear economic presence” in Jordan, Dihani said, adding that the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development has a "prominent" role in Jordan in this regard.

The ambassador said that some 62,000 Jordanians work in Kuwait, offering their expertise in all fields.

The Palestinian cause has been and is still Kuwait's "first issue", he noted, adding that Kuwait's stances are "firm and supportive" of the Palestinian cause, which is considered to have a central place in the Arab and Islamic world.

This situation calls on Arab countries to support the Palestinian cause in regional and international forums to emphasise the need to stand by the "brotherly" Palestinian people, to achieve their aspirations to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, according to the envoy.