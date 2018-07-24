Maronite patriarch supports Jerusalem Hashemite custodianship

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz stressed that Jordan is proud to be a model for pluralism, tolerance and moderation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

At a meeting with Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al Rahi and the accompanying delegation, Razzaz highlighted the Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, stressing that this responsibility is a historical duty carried out by the Hashemite leadership of the Kingdom.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Rajai Muasher, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab and Lebanese Ambassador to Jordan Tracy Chamoun, the premier stressed the strong ties between Jordan and Lebanon, as well as keenness to further boost and develop joint cooperation in all fields.

Razzaz said that Jordan and Lebanon are two of the most affected countries by the Syrian crisis, voicing hope that stability will return to the neighbouring country in order to reopen the borders and resume trade between Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

He added that the establishment of a Maronite church at the Baptism Site would contribute to attracting religious tourists to the area.

Razzaz also pointed out the political and economic challenges facing the neighbourhood, referring to the efforts exerted by Jordan to bring about security and stability in the region and find a just solution to the Palestinian issue that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The prime minister confirmed that Jordan rejects the “Jewish nation-state” law as it contradicts Jordan’s stand and national constants.

Patriarch Al Rahi affirmed the historic ties between Jordan and Lebanon, and relations between the Maronite Church and Jordan, praising the atmosphere of tolerance that prevails in the Kingdom among Muslim and Christian citizens.

He also pledged support from the Maronite Church and all churches for the Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.