Ministers discussing income tax law in Maan receive icy welcome, again

AMMAN — Cabinet members resumed their tour around Jordan’s main cities to discuss the new income tax law with citizens, but faced a reaction identical to Sunday’s Tafileh incident.

The session took place at Al Hussein Bin Talal University’s auditorium in Maan, where citizens reported that security was reinforced “because of yesterday’s events”.

“No one was allowed to enter except those who had an official invitation,” Aws Nawasrah, a citizen residing in Maan told The Jordan Times.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah began the session by saying: “We were ordered by His Majesty to personally meet the citizens and hear what they have to say,” adding that it is the “people’s right to have the government explain its decisions to them”.

He was soon interrupted by a citizen who shouted for the impeachment of the government, while another said: “We will never accept this unjust law”. Both were welcomed with applause from the members of audience, while others protested the interruptions and asked attendees to “keep quiet” and “give the ministers a chance to talk”, as shown on videos that went viral.

Maaytah then continued and attempted to explain that people have misconceptions about the law and that the ministers are here to clarify and answer any questions that citizens may have.

He was interrupted again, and after about an hour of trying to be heard, the ministers left the hall, when they had chants repeatedly directed against them.

Ministers “knew that they were up for a challenge” in Maan when the town’s municipal council announced on Sunday night that they were boycotting the session, in addition to social media comments after the Tafileh incident promising “an even harsher reaction in Maan”.

Some citizens supported Tafileh and Maan’s stance, however, some expressed their frustration over social media because they “wanted to hear what the ministers had to say”, in addition to feeling that the shouting and chanting was not “a civilised manner of protesting”.

“Please calm down, don’t portray us as animals,” said Samaa Adwan in a comment when the discussion was airing live.

“You’re ruining our only chance to actually voice our concerns,” said Basheer Omar in another comment.