Ministry accepts refugee children in second school semester

AMMAN — The Ministry of Education continues to accept new students this second semester, therefore enabling thousands of out-of-school children to enrol in public schools, stated a UNICEF statement issued on Monday.

The ministry — in partnership with the UN agency, and with support from Canada, the EU, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK, and the US — is aiming to reach as many students as possible to enrol them in the public education system.

“The Ministry of Education is deeply committed to providing education to all children, including Syrians and other vulnerable children in Jordan,” Education Minister Omar Razzaz said.

Razzaz highlighted that the ministry had started double shifts in 200 public schools and had introduced the “Catch-up Programme” with collaboration and support of UNICEF and partner governments.

UNICEF has established an in-house “education call centre” to provide immediate guidance and support to families in registering their children.

“We warmly applaud the continued efforts of the government of Jordan towards its commitment made at last February's Syrian conference in London where it pledged to educate every child in Jordan in the 2016-2017 school year,” said UNICEF Representative Robert Jenkins.

“UNICEF stands by the Ministry of Education and its partners in doing all we can to achieve the goal of having every child in Jordan going to school,” he added in the statement.

To accommodate as many children as possible, the ministry has opened afternoon shifts in an additional 102 schools, bringing the total to 200 public schools operating in double shifts.

The ministry’s “Catch-up Programme” has also started, enabling children aged 9 to 12 years who have missed more than three years of schooling, to enrol for “fast track” learning programme where they will get tested and join the age-appropriate class in the formal education system.

Children above 12 years of age can also enrol in the “Non-Formal Education Programme”. Out-of-school children who have enrolled during this second round of registration for the 2016-2017 academic year will have the opportunity to attend summer school in order to make up for missing the first semester.

This second wave of school registration backed by the “Learning for All” campaign will continue to allow sufficient time for as many out-of-school children as possible to register in school.

The campaign’s second wave, which kicked off in late January 2017, is focused on raising public awareness and mobilising over 200,000 community members including families, parents and children — especially those hardest to reach — to enrol children in formal education, according to the statement.